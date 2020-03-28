Gattaca (LON:GATC) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Gattaca (LON:GATC) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Gattaca stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.05. Gattaca has a twelve month low of GBX 46 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 173 ($2.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.36.

Get Gattaca alerts:

Gattaca Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.