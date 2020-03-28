Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.44% of Salem Media Group worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salem Media Group news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 45,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,922.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares in the company, valued at $123,108.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 34,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $47,128.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,866.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 399,109 shares of company stock valued at $465,217. 55.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SALM stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Salem Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Salem Media Group Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

