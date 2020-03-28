Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $55,471,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $1,400,860.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,298 shares of company stock worth $81,043,730.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.12.

ZM stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,764.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

