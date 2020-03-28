Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGO opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.01. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $663,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 578,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,050,530.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 26,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $501,564.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 545,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,793.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 82,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,960. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

