Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $719.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

