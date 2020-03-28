Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 48,000 Shares of Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sorl Auto Parts were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sorl Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SORL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Greenridge Global started coverage on shares of Sorl Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SORL opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.47. Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

