Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.