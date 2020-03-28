Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.