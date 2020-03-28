Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.81. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

