Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $320.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.