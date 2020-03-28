Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bruker by 202.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

