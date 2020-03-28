Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $88,411,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after buying an additional 185,696 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,667,000 after buying an additional 135,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
