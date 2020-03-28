Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 13,500 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $88,411,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after buying an additional 185,696 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,667,000 after buying an additional 135,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Shares of LIVN opened at $43.57 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

