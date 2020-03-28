Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 290,396 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

