Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 34,490 Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 202.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

CDOR stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

