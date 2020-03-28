Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVMK by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SVMK by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $33,022.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $98,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,443 shares of company stock worth $11,330,653 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

