Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of AquaVenture as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AquaVenture in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAAS opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.10 million, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.88. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. AquaVenture’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AquaVenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

AquaVenture Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

