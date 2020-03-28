Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after acquiring an additional 574,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 762,852 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,250,000 after acquiring an additional 111,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 459,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,518,000 after acquiring an additional 391,127 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In related news, CEO David Zalman acquired 15,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PB. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.