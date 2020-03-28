Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,045,000 after buying an additional 3,221,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in UBS Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,728,000 after buying an additional 168,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,891,000 after buying an additional 1,606,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,042,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 and have sold 765,316 shares valued at $6,495,034. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE:UBS opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

