Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 82.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.94%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

