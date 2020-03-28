Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 498.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1,273.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 976,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 905,827 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $651,000.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $50.06 on Friday. Inogen Inc has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

