Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,762 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 26,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $861,000.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

