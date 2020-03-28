Gabelli Funds LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,279,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

NYSE:BEN opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.