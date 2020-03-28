Gabelli Funds LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 640,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Akorn were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akorn by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,570,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 1,116,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Akorn by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 91,596 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akorn by 117.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after buying an additional 1,817,745 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Akorn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $30,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $0.64 on Friday. Akorn, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Akorn had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

