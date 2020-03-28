Gabelli Funds LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Inspired Entertainment worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on INSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.27. Inspired Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.