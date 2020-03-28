Gabelli Funds LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.96% of L S Starrett worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L S Starrett in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Riordan acquired 20,000 shares of L S Starrett stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,886.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Riordan acquired 10,000 shares of L S Starrett stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,919.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

SCX opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.75. L S Starrett Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

