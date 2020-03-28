Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) by 385.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.82% of Bancorp of New Jersey worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKJ opened at $17.89 on Friday. Bancorp of New Jersey Inc has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

