Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 370.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.29% of Ardagh Group worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

NYSE ARD opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. Ardagh Group SA has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARD shares. Barclays started coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.