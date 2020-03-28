Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,437.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 895,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 860,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 72,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after buying an additional 71,503 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,273.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,236,000 after buying an additional 983,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Vertical Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.91.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.