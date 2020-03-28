Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Groupon worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Groupon by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,383 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $1.28 on Friday. Groupon Inc has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $578.25 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

