Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

ATI opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

