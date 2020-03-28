Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $662,260,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $468,450,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $268,503,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $201,999,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $105,948,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NLOK stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.