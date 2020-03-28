Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $662,260,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $468,450,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $268,503,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $201,999,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $105,948,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.