Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intelsat were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of I. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intelsat by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after buying an additional 1,929,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at $7,048,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at $4,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at $4,207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at $3,763,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of Intelsat stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Intelsat SA has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

