Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 389,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 205,306 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 35,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 163,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

CPE opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 100,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 322,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.