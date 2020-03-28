Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $5,424,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

HSBC stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $44.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.18%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.