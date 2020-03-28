Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 104.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 199.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on CF Industries from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

NYSE:CF opened at $25.55 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

