FLIP Price Hits $0.0087 on Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $484,723.42 and approximately $222.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.02534161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00195483 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

