First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Trading Up 7.2%

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.52, approximately 161,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 84,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 541,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd Company Profile (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

