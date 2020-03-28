First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Trading Up 7.2%

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.52, approximately 161,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 84,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.
First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd Company Profile (NYSE:FGB)
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
