First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,100 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 405.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $145.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.58 and a 52-week high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

