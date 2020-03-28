Financial Contrast: BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) vs. Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group N/A N/A N/A Barrick Gold 40.85% 3.80% 2.35%

BRP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Barrick Gold pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Barrick Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BRP Group and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 3 3 0 2.50

Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $17.95, indicating a potential downside of 6.70%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than BRP Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barrick Gold $9.72 billion 3.52 $3.97 billion $0.51 37.73

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats BRP Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

