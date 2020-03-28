Financial Analysis: Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) versus Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Pathfinder Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.14%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 8.28% 4.58% 0.37% Old Second Bancorp 26.06% 15.05% 1.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $46.20 million 1.01 $3.58 million N/A N/A Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 1.39 $39.46 million $1.30 5.38

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of April 4, 2018, it operated nine full service offices. The company also operates one loan production office in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

