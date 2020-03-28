Financial Analysis: IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) vs. Kura Oncology (OTCMKTS:KURA)

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntelGenx Technologies -792.90% -162.47% -62.47% Kura Oncology N/A -29.76% -27.10%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IntelGenx Technologies and Kura Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kura Oncology 0 0 7 0 3.00

IntelGenx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $1.37, indicating a potential upside of 355.56%. Kura Oncology has a consensus target price of $27.29, indicating a potential upside of 186.01%. Given IntelGenx Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IntelGenx Technologies is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IntelGenx Technologies and Kura Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntelGenx Technologies $1.82 million 18.17 -$10.11 million ($0.14) -2.14 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$63.14 million ($1.51) -6.32

IntelGenx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Oncology. Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IntelGenx Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing INT0037/2013, INT0039/2013, INT0040/2014, INT0045/2018, INT0046/2018. The company has co-development and commercialization agreements with RedHill Biopharma Ltd., Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., and Endo Ventures Ltd.; licensing, development, and supply agreement with Tilray, Inc., Gensco Pharma, and Chemo Group; and development agreement with Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It is also developing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment of patients with tumors that have dysregulated activity due to mutations or other mechanisms in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia protein-protein interaction. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

