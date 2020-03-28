Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Stake Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 174.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,483 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after buying an additional 620,394 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,237,000 after buying an additional 73,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

