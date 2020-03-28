Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Given News Sentiment Rating of -2.09

News coverage about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a media sentiment score of -2.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
- Fiat Chrysler is in process of making masks, with supply to donate expected in ‘coming weeks’ (msn.com)
- Coronavirus update: 590,594 cases, 26,819 deaths, U.S. now has most number of cases worldwide with more than 100,000 (finance.yahoo.com)
- Shares of Ford, GM, and Fiat Chrysler Are Falling on Cost Cuts and Cash Worries (nasdaq.com)
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Expands Coronavirus-related Relief Actions; 1 Million Meals for School Children Included in New Programs (finance.yahoo.com)
- Fiat Chrysler is in process of making masks, with supply to donate expected in 'coming weeks' (finance.yahoo.com)
NYSE FCAU opened at $7.12 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
FCAU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
