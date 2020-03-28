FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FBK. ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut FB Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE:FBK opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $631.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,243,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,226,000 after purchasing an additional 183,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 367.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

