Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Trading Up 6.7%

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.04, approximately 128,554 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 124,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMNB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a market cap of $340.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

In other news, Director Terry A. Moore acquired 6,300 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $101,997.00. Also, Director David Z. Paull acquired 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,648 shares in the company, valued at $612,184.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,081 shares of company stock worth $444,175 in the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 98,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 50,183 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

