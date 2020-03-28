Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of EXXRF opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.87. Exor has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

About Exor

Exor N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment and commercial vehicles, and football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

