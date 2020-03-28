Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of EXXRF opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.87. Exor has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $82.00.
About Exor
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.