Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives €26.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.64 ($30.97).

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVK shares. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €18.24 ($21.21) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.49. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

