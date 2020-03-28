EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.38

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 156.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

EPR stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.88). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

