Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 6.7% Higher

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.06, 13,744,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 10,793,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 8,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,850.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,113,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,612,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

