ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.50 by Credit Suisse Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €13.50 ($15.70) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.36) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.51 ($13.38).

ENI stock opened at €8.70 ($10.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. ENI has a 52-week low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of €16.02 ($18.63). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.99.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

